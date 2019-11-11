Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dheeme Dheeme Out: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi and Ananya's peppy number will make you groove

Pati, Patni Aur Woh makers, after creating much abuzz through the trailer of the film, have now released the first song from the film titled Dheeme Dheeme. The song featuring the lead actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday will definitely make you hit the dance floor with your dancing shoes on. The song happens to be the re-created version of Tony Kakkar's song which also had actress Neha Sharma in the lead. This song has also been sung by Neha Kakkar and composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics have been written by Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, and Mellow D.

Kartik, in the song, is seen acing the 'cool dude' and 'sansakari pati' roles. Bhumi, on one hand, sizzles in the 'patni' avatar while Ananya, on the other, will leave you stunned with her bold looks. Sharing the arrival of the new song, Kartik wrote on Instagram, "#ChintuTyagi ko Koi Toh Rok Lo !! Kabhi Patni Toh Kabhi Woh Its time to slow my game #DheemeDheeme out now !!" Have a look:

Watch the song here:

Coming back to the film, it is directed by Mudassar Aziz and happens to be the remake of 1978 film. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. Watch the trailer here:

