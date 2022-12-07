Pasoori, BTS Butter to Srivalli: Google's Most Searched Songs of 2022 deserve to be on your playlist

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pasoori, Butter & others: Google's Most Searched Songs of 2022

There is hardly anyone who hasn't heard of the song Passori in recent times. The song released on Coke Studio and became a sensation all over the internet. Rightly so, it bagged the top spot on the list of Google's Most Searched Songs of 2022. Ali Sethi even beat K-pop's biggest boy band BTS with Pasoori as its song 'Butter' stood at the second position. Two more Hindi songs made it to the Top 10- Chaand Baaliyan and Srivalli from the film Pushpa.

On the other hand, the extremely popular song 'Heat Waves' also made the cut. It was expected as the song ruled Instagram reels for months, just like BTS song Dynamite. Check the full list here.

Google's Top 10 Most Searched Songs of 2022

1 Pasoori - Ali Sethi

The Coke Studio track - Pasoori, sung by Ali Sethi, became everyone's obsession. Because of its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics, the song has been on everyone's lips. It's no surprise that reel makers are also smitten with the song.

2 Butter - BTS

3 Chaand Baaliyan - Aditya A

Aditya A's song 'Chaand Baaliyan,' which was released in 2020, is still trending on social media. Several people, ranging from children to Bollywood celebrities, have posted videos on their social media accounts with the soulful song 'Chaand Baaliyan' playing in the background.

4 Heat Waves - Glass Animals

5 Enemy - Imagine Dragons

6 Believer - Imagine Dragons

7 Dynamite - BTS

8 Ainsi bas la vida - Indila

9 Everybody (Backstreet's Back) - Backstreet Boys

10 Srivalli - Javed Ali

