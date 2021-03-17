Image Source : YOUTUBE/SAREGAMA MUSIC Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma's latest song Rang lageya showcases power of love; WATCH

The Bigg Boss 13 hit pair Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma surprised their fans as they released their latest music video Rang lageya on Wednesday. The video is shot in Kashmir and showcases the power of love. Mahira took to her Instagram and shared the exciting news with her fans and followers. In the caption, Mahira wrote, "Rang Lageya is out now".

The duo is receiving huge praises for their music video. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Rochak Kohli. It is composed by Kohli on lyrics penned by Kumar. The song showcases Paras and Mahira's elaborated love story.

Watch the song here:

"Rang Lageya is equal parts emotion and celebration. It's a celebration of love in all its colors -- and I couldn't be happier that such a song has come to me. This is a winner all the way," says Paras.

Mahira adds, "I am so excited for Rang lageya. Other than the fact that the song is an absolute gem, I loved the character I portrayed in the video. It's a simple story that has been shown, but an important one with the message of giving second chances to one's self and acceptance by all. I am really looking forward to the response of my fans to this one."

Earlier, Paras and Mahira have been part of music videos such as Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza's song Baarish which released in March 2020. In August 2020, they did another music video RING by Ram Goyal. They appeared in the music video of Kamaal Karte Ho as leads. The song was sung by Afsana Khan, and it is so far their most-watched music video with 23 million views.

