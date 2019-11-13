Image Source : TWITTER Panipat Mard Maratha song: Arjun Kapoor and his troop celebrate the bravery of Maratha regime

After the powerful and intriguing trailer, Panipat first song Mard Maratha is now out. Featuring an ensemble of casts such as Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Bahl and Padmini Kolhapure, the song talks about the richness and bravery of the Maratha regime. The song has been sung by Ajay – Atul , Sudesh Bhosle, Kunal Ganjawala, Swapnil Bandodkar, Padmanabh Gaikwad, and Priyanka Barve.Music for the song has been composed by Ajay-Atul while Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics of the track.

Sharing Panipat Mard Maratha song on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "#MardMaratha Pride in their hearts and strength in their will! #MardMaratha song out now!".

Watch Panipat Mard Maratha song here

