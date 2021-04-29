Image Source : WIKIPEDIA/YOUTUBE On World Dance Day 2021, here's the perfect playlist that will get you off your feet and grooving

Jean-Georges Noverre’s legacy lives on as we approach the anniversary of World Dance Day. Amidst the turmoil of uncertainty and chaos, one should do their best to make the environment joyous and there is no better way to lighten up our moods other than dance. While we are celebrating World Dance Day at home this time around, we've curated a special playlist to get the virtual party started. Ahead of the same, here are some tracks you should tune in to that will help you burn the dance floor.

1. Levitating by Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby

If your social media is not evidence enough, this viral track has taken over everyone’s playlist. Pop culture sensation Dua Lipa, known her for hit electronic tracks, won audience’s hearts with the disco-pop song. Creating shock waves across social media, the chart topper has been featured in posts across platforms.

2. Good Days by SZA

The R&B singer released the neo soul track earlier this year, with the song soaring to Billboard’s Top 10 list in no time. The feel-good record’s positive vibes resonated with the evocative guitar riffs and soulful lyrics, making it an instant hit.

3. Save Your Tears by The Weeknd& Ariana Grande

Music worlds collide as these industry heavyweights’ remix of this critically acclaimed record set fire to charts across the world. With Grande’s dreamy voice combined with The Weeknd’s perfectly executed beats, the remix takes the track’s popularity to new heights.

4. Goosebumps by Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott’s rhythmic track still maintains its cult like fan following, despite its 2016 release. The hip hop and trap infusion along with a special feature by Kendrick Lamar rocked the Billboard charts, with audiences continuing to stream it for years following its release.

5. Positions by Ariana Grande

No one does pop better than Ariana Grande, with her Billboard number one single Positions cemented her place as the reigning queen of pop. The pop and R&B fusion track is adored by fans across the world for its upbeat melody and pleasing beats that get you in the mood to move instantly!

6. Up by Cardi B

With her impressive track record of releasing mind-blowing hits, it’s no surprise this Cardi B track went viral. The hip hop chart-topper received massive critical acclaim, with critics and audiences alike applauding the singer’s confidence that shone through. Fans have taken the fame a step further with their viral videos dancing to the fast-paced dance anthem.

7. Vibezby Zayn Malik

The former One Direction bandmate pivoted to a completely new genre, establishing himself as a certified R&B crooner with his groundbreaking singles. This track from his latest album brings his best features come to light, highlighting his impeccable beats and silky voice in this popular track.

8. Dance Monkey by Tones and I

This award-winning electropop number broke records across the globe, catapulting Australian artist Tones and I into international stardom. The popular song swept awards across categories, including Song of the Year and Best Pop Release at the ARIA Music Awards 2019.

9. Liar by Camila Cabello

The ideal song to bring the Latina dancer in you come to life, Cabello’s pop and electronic fusion track perfectly encapsulate the fun and frolic that comes with youth. The equally entertaining music video was appreciated by audiences, earning the track its well-deserved acclaim.

10. De Una Vez by Selena Gomez

American singer Selena Gomez’s venture into Spanish music proved to be a massive success as surprised listeners couldn’t get enough of the self-love anthem. Paying tribute to her Latin American heritage, the singer’s evolution in her musical journey, as well as her personal life, shines bright in the upbeat song.