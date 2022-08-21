Om Baraiya, Twinkal Patel come together for Bhoomi Trivedi and Vraj Kshatriya’s upcoming song ‘Ked Vali Jaay’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Om Baraiya, Twinkal Patel, Bhoomi Trivedi and Vraj Kshatriya

The trend of music videos has grown rapidly in Gujarat's entertainment industry. As more and more young and dynamic filmmakers are coming up with upbeat music videos, we have seen an array of actors in the spotlight. Twinkal Patel and Om Baraiya are such talented artists who have garnered great fanfare on social media.

The duo enjoys a tremendous fan following, and is widely known for their chartbuster tracks like ‘Ghoomariyu’, ‘Ghoomariyu 2.0’, ‘Tara Naina No Mane Rang’, and ‘The Sadi Song’. They have stolen everyone’s hearts with their crackling chemistry, and the actors are coming yet again with their new track. Yes, you read that right. Twinkal and Om will soon be seen together in their upcoming song ‘Ked Vali Jaay’.

Crooned by Bhoomi Trivedi and Vraj Kshatriya, the song is said to be a visual spectacle for the audience. ‘Ked Vali Jaay’ was recently shot at the exquisite Verona Film City in Gujarat on a grand scale. Directed by Milan Joshi, the song will see Twinkal and Om grooving to the melodious tunes.

Moreover, the song is said to be the ultimate Navratri anthem of the year. Besides their adorable on-screen chemistry, Twinkal Patel and Om Baraiya are often seen together creating funny videos on the gram. In addition, ‘Ked Vali Jaay’ has DJ Kwid as the music director. While the song is composed by Gaurav Dhola, the lyrics are written by Jeet Chauhan.

When contacted Om, he said, “I am extremely excited for everyone to see the song. We have created something extraordinary for all Garba lovers. It has always been a delight to work with Twinkal, and I am grateful that everyone has shown so much love to us in the past.”

