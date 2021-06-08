Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli shares FIRST LOOK poster of Number Likh with Tony Kakkar; song to release on THIS date

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has been winning hearts with her adorable videos and sultry pictures on social media. The actress has an exciting news for her fans and followers as she is all set to release a music video in collaboration with singer Tony Kakkar. Titled Number Likh, the song will release on June 18. Taking to her Instagram she shared the first poster of the song.

In the poster, Nikki Tamboli is seen wearing a pink Barbie crop top paired with matching skirt. Tony Kakkar also features in the poster wearing a blue shirt and denims. There is a telephone booth seen in the background. The music and lyrics of the music video is given by Tony while it is directed by Agam and Azeem.

Sharing the poster, Nikki Tamboli wrote, "Here’s presenting my latest song’s poster #numberlikh by @tonykakkar ft @nikki_tamboli out on 18th June @anshul300 @agam.mann @azeem.mann @raghav.sharma.14661 #numberlikh #nikkitamboli #nikkians #tonnykakkar #desimusicfactory (sic)."

Meanwhile, Nikki will also be seen in another music video titled Kalla Reh Jayenga alongside Jass Zaildar. Recently, Nikki shared the teaser of the song. Sharing the clip she wrote, "Supremely excited to drop the teaser of my first punjabi music video #KallaRehJayenga sung by @jasszaildar_official and releasing on @lyftym_studios YouTube channel! Check it out now (sic)."

She is currently in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. For the unversed, besides Nikki, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen are also in Cape Town for the shoot of the show.