New Delhi musician and singer Sheil Sagar passes away aged 22, cause of death unknown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHEILSAGARMUSIC Sheil Sagar has been found dead at 22

Singer and music composer Sheil Sagar, based in New Delhi, died at the age of 22. Sagar was known for playing multiple instruments and for his vocals. Friends and musicians from the Capital confirmed the news on social media as they shared posts remembering Sagar and his talent. Sagar played piano, guitar and saxophone and sang to his own compositions.

Sagar rose to prominence within the indie music scene with his acoustic debut single If I Tried. It was released last year and went on to amass over 40,000 streams on the platform Spotify. Sagar released three more singles in 2021, titled Before It Goes, Still and Mr Mobile Man – Live.

The Mr Mobile Man track was recorded live during his performance at The Piano Man Jazz Club in Gurugram.