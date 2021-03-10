Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHINAV SHUKLA Neha Kakkar shares first look of Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's music video 'Marjaneya'

Bigg Boss 14 power couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to treat their fans with a new music video. The project is titled 'Marjaneya'. The video marks Rubina-Abhinav's first collaboration with singer Neha Kakkar. Now, as per latest news, the singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, to share the first look of the couple's new music video Marjaneya. Neha assured her fans that they will love this track.

Sharing the first look, Neha wrote "Ahem ahem... Ladies and Ladies I assure you, you're all gonna love this one! #Marjaneya."

Take a look:

This music video will also be Rubina and Abhinav's first-ever project where the two will be sharing screen space. The first look poster gives a beachy vibe. The couple can be seen standing on the deck. Abhinav looked dapper in a bright shirt and shorts. Rubina as always looked dead gorgeous in a bright orange outfit. The full music video will release on March 18.

"Super excited to announce our #first feat @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar ‘s #marjaneya," Rubina posted.

On the other hand, Abhinav said: "Your Punjabi munda in Marjaneya ,with @rubinadilaik..... @nehakakkar @babbu11111 @desimusicfactory @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @iamrajatnagpal @irajanbir."

Earlier, Abhinav and Rubina together participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and the 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress walked away with the trophy a few weeks back.

For those unversed, Rubina had openly spoken about going for a divorce with her husband and former co-contestant Abhinav in the show. However, she later confessed that the show mended their relationship and that she will not take their bond for granted anymore.