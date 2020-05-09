Neha Kakkar opens up about her journey from singing 'bhajans' to party songs

One of the most successful singers in the Bollywood industry, Neha Kakkar has belted out hit after hit lately, including 'Dilbar,' 'Garmi,' 'Sunny Sunny,' 'Aankh maarey' and 'Badri ki dulhania.' Neha's songs have become a must for every party playlist. But how many of you know that she started off as a 'bhajan' singer. Yes, that's true. Neha Kakkar and sister Sonu Kakkar, in the early days, used to sing 'Mata ki bheten' during the 'bhajan sandhyas.' Talking about her life journey and the success she has received, Neha says she had never thought she would reach where she has today.
"It feels great. I always tell people that I am still living in a dream. How can this happen? A small-town girl from Rishikesh went to Delhi and then Bombay. It (the journey) has been good. Never thought about where I have reached today," Neha told IANS.
View this post on Instagram
Me Right after #Lockdown is Over! 🌻 . #GoCorona 🙄 #NehaKakkar #JudgeSahiba #IndianIdol . Styled By @ritzsony @styledose1 😘 Outfit: @kamalsoodofficial 😘 Jewellery: @rimayu07 😘 . Make Up: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair 😘 . Hair: @deepalid10 😘 . Pics: @piyushmehraofficial 🤗 . Miss youu @thecontentteamofficial @sonytvofficial ♥️🤗 #IndianIdol11
View this post on Instagram
Moments made of Music and Fond Memories…. that’s how I’m spending my ‘time’ at home! 💖 #NehaKakkar #StayHome #StaySafe Watch @Tissot_official #Twave #ThisIsYourTime #Tissot @elleindia #NehuLovesTissot . . Song Name: #Akhiyan Singers - Neha Kakkar #TonyKakkar Music & Lyrics - Tony Kakkar Label - @desimusicfactory
Neha, who was born in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, doesn't want to stop here. "It feels amazing and I think even now I have to make it even bigger in life," added Neha, who rose to prominence with the song "Second hand jawani" in the 2012 film "Cocktail".
Long before cracking Bollywood, Neha in her childhood days used to sing bhajans at religious events. "I started singing at the age four and till 16 I was only doing bhajan sandhyas," the singer, who has been crowned as the remix queen in the industry, told IANS.
View this post on Instagram
Feat. My Beautiful Girls @tashakapoor @suyesha_savant @ritikavatsmakeupandhair @deepikasdeepclicks @vibhagusain 😍🤗 . Video’s Concept: Neha Kakkar Video’s Editing: Neha Kakkar Song Name: Jinke Liye Lyricist/Composer: @jaani777 Music Production: @bpraak Singer: Neha Kakkar Label: @tseries.official . #NehaKakkar #JaaniVe #Jaani #NehaKakkarSong #DesiGirls
From religious songs to party numbers, how did the shift happen? "If you see my Jagran footage, I used to sort of party there, too. I would dance and sing bhajan's as a little kid and people used to… paagal ho jaate the (go crazy). I have been partying since then," said Neha, whose siblings Sonu and Tony Kakkar are in the industry, too.
On the work front, Neha recently featured in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled "Moscow suka". The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian languages. The track currently has garnered a whopping 26,304,948 views since its release in April.
-With IANS inputs
