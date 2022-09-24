Navratri 2022: Devotional songs and Aartis to seek blessings from Goddess Durga

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RODDAM_RAM Navratri bhajans and songs list

Navratri 2022: As the auspicious nine-day festival of goddess Durga and her nine avatars is around the corner. Devotees have already started preparing for it. Some people who perform daily aarti and play devotional songs for the divinities must be looking for a list of songs and aartis to light up the holy environment. So, for them, here is a list of the top devotional songs which will make your celebration musical and pleasing to the ears.

Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye

The bhajan Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye was sung by Narendra Chanchal and Mohammad Rafi. It was released in the film Aasha, starring Jeetender Kumar, Reena Roy and Rameshwari. This song is dedicated to one of the avatars of Goddess Durga.

Bhor Bhai Din Chadh Gaya

This devotional song Bhor Bhai Din Chadh Gaya is made for goddess Ambika, who is also known as Bhagavati or Chandi. She has eight arms that hold multiple weapons to protect everyone from the devil. The song is sung by singers Alka Yagnik, Narendra Chanchal, and Rattan Mohan Sharma. The song was released in 1999 on the album Durga Siddhi.

Chalo Bulawa Aya Hai

‘Chalo Bulawa Aya Hai’ song is set on the goddess Vaishnavi, one of the main deities in Hinduism. The lovely devotional song is part of a Bollywood film called ‘Avtaar’ which featured Rajesh Khanna and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The song is voiced by Narendra Chanchal, Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor.

Pyara Saja Hai Tera Dwar

Pyara Saja Hai Tera Dwar is a spiritual song which is dedicated to Goddess Bhawani. This song is sung by famous singer Lakhbeer Singh Lakhaa. The song is from the album Tere Bhagya Ke Chamkenge Taare which is comprised of seven songs.

