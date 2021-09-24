Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JEFF__BENJAMIN K-pop band BTS, Coldplay's latest single 'My Universe' is perfect treat for lovers, leaves ARMY crazy | VIDEO

Popular K-pop band BTS and Coldplay joint and highly-anticipated single 'My Universe' is finally out with lyrics in English and Korean languages. The new single, a love song, will be a part of the Chris Martin-fronted band's album 'Music Of The Spheres', to be released on October 15. While Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, Big Hit, the label behind BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle. It is the perfect song to dedicate to your lover as it has Coldplay's romantic vibe along with lyrics put thoughtfully by the Korean band BTS. Not only this but a short rap section in Korean by Suga and J-Hope left evryone excited.

Martin croons in the song with BTS joining in with Korean lyrics as he shared, "You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first. And you, you are my universe, and you make my world light up inside."

Have a look at the same here:

The collaboration comes after months of speculation. As soon as the announcement was made, fans of the band popularly called ARMY went crazy and filled social media with lovable comments. Have a look at the Twitter reactions here:

Watch the full song 'My Universe' here:

BTS -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook -- recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals'' weekly music series "Released" ahead of the premiere of "BTS ''Permission to Dance'' MV (Shorts Challenge version)."

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number "Fix You" on MTV Unplugged.

The British group later shared a link of BTS' special performance on Twitter, writing "beautiful" in Korean and signed "Love" in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland.

Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay's new song.

-With PTI inputs