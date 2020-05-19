Image Source : TWITTER 'Muskurayega India' lyricist Kaushal Kishore pens new song 'Jeeta Rahe Mera India'

"Muskurayega India" lyricist Kaushal Kishore is back with a new song titled "Jeeta Rahe Mera India". Kaushal says the new song aims to express the emotions that every "Corona Warrior" is experiencing these days. Kaushal has tried to convey that apart from the Corona Warriors, a lot of responsibility lies with each and every citizen of the country, too. "Jeeta Rahe Mera India" marks his union with composer Vishal Mishra, who had also worked on "Muskurayega India".

"While most of us are doing our bit for the country by staying home to ensure that our country successfully battles it out against COVID-19 and these tough times, there are some who have left their homes and families behind to look after their fellow citizens, even if it means risking their own lives. This song is meant to express their feelings. This is a song from them for their country and its citizens," he said.

Talking about the process of working on the new song, the lyricist said: "Working with Vishal bhai is always a pleasure. For our last project, 'Muskurayega India', I wrote the lyrics first and then it was composed. But the process was different this time around. Vishal bhai made the dhun (melody) for 'Jeeta Rahe Mera India' first and sent it to me for writing the lyrics. It took me about 30 minutes to write the entire song. So many emotions around the country and its conditions are running inside me right now and I wanted to bring them out through my writing."

While "Muskurayega India" had support of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackky Bhagnani and Ananya Panday, the new song is a project by Reliance Foundation.

"I'm thankful to Mukesh Ambani ji, Nita Ambani ji and Anant Ambani, because they didn't ask me to alter even a single word," said Kaushal.

