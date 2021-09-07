Music video of 'Yeh Haalaath' from Mumbai Diaries 26/11 out 

Tuesday, September 07, 2021
     
Mumbai Diaries 26/11: The mellow melody of 'Yeh Haalaath' is composed by Ashutosh Phatak, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Zarah Khan and written by Niranjan Iyengar.

New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2021 12:53 IST
Image Source : PR FETCHED

As the launch of their upcoming Original Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 comes closer, Amazon Prime Video released the music video of ‘Yeh Haalath’ featuring the singing sensation Jubin Nautiyal. Composed by Ashutosh Phatak, written by Niranjan Iyengar, co-sung by Zarah Khan, the video heightens the pathos and chaos in Bombay General Hospital of the fateful night of 26/11 and reminds of the unmatchable courage of healthcare workers.  

Recently, Amazon Prime Video also launched the soundtrack to the series featuring songs by artists such as Naseeruddin Shah & Altamash Faridi (Tu Dafn Bhi) and Anand Bhaskar (Paar Hoga Tu). The tracks are launched ahead of the show’s global premiere on September 9th exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the song here:

Directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional medical drama set against the backdrop of 26/11 attacks starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Tina Desai, Natasha Bhardwaj, Prakash Belawadi and others.

The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude.

It brings to fore the stories of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff. The original series will exclusively premier on Amazon Prime Video on 9th September 2021. 

 

