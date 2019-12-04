Munna Badnaam Hua Making: Salman Khan gives sneak peek into Dabangg 3 song and jugalbandi with Prabhudeva

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan gives sneak peek into Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnaam Hua

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan broke the internet when he released the video of his much-awaited song Munna Badnaam Hua from the film Dabangg 3. The actor’s jugalbandi with filmmaker and iconic dancer Prabhudeva as well as Wareena Hussain’s killer moves impressed the viewers. In no time, the song became a chartbuster and is now ruling all the playlists. While fans were still enjoying the peppy number, the makers decided to give a sneak peek into the making of the song and it is even more fun.

Salman Khan shared the making of the song Munna Badnaam Hua and wrote, 'Munna Badnaam Hua' ki preps aur masti dekho with this making video.” In the video, Salman is seen confessing that earlier he had a problem with dancing with Prabhudeva as he makes everyone dance a lot. He also says, “iss gaane me bahot hi anokhe anokhe steps hai jo ki dekhne mein aur karne mein maza bahot hi aayega.” On the other hand, Wareena reveals, “Salman Sir is superb at improvisation…I think he doesn’t need choreography, he does not need the steps..that’s the best part about him.” Music composers Sajid-Wajid exclaims that the song comprises everything from rap, item song to a folkish tune. Watch the making of the song here-

The launch of Munna Badnaam Hua from the film Dabangg 3 was a grand event. At the launch, Salman Khan went candid about the preparation of the film and also revealed that after watching his cop drama, his father Salim Khan asked him to relax as it is a good film. He said, "My father is very critical about our movies. Most of the times, he straight away tells us, this film has gone Beta, forget about it. He used the same words for this film ("Dabangg 3") but in a positive manner, saying, forget about it, don't take stress over this film, don't let the success of this film get to your head, and work hard for the next film."

Asked if he would work as an item boy for other producers, now that he has done the job in the Munna Badnaam Hua, Salman replied: "It's doubtful. It will be only be possible if I will work for free."

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will hit the screens on 20th December, 2019. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar.

