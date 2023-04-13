Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/X:IN Meet Aria: India's second K-pop star, makes debut with album Keeping The Fire

Aria, who was born in Kerala, is India's second K-pop sensation after Shreya Lenka. The teenage vocalist is one of X: IN's five members and is now the second Indian to become a K-pop sensation. She made her official debut with her first full-length album Keeping The Fire which has been released on April 11 along with an M/V.

Aria's real name is Gauthami, and she is from the Malayli community in Kerala, India. She appeared as a kid actor in the Malayalam film Melvilasom. She was chosen to be a member of the GBK Entertainment organisation MEP-C in 2022, however, she had to leave the organisation earlier this year. On March 7, it was revealed that she is a member of the girl group 'X:IN' under Escrow Entertainment.

Roa, Chi.u, E.sha, Nova, and Aria make up the girl group X:IN. The multinational girl group X:IN has five members including two Korean members, one Korean-Australian member, one Russian member, and Aria, who is an Indian member.

Shreya Lenka became the first Indian to become a K-pop celebrity last year. Sriya, born Shreya Lenka in Odisha, was the first Indian to join the K-pop band Blackswan (previously Raina). The 18-year-old was chosen for the band after taking part in DR Music's six-month-long global auditions, which were revealed last year after Hyeme quit the girl group.

