Masakali 2.0 song: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria 'seal it with love' in recreated version of Delhi-6 number 

After Marjavaan, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have shared screen space once again. This time, for a music video titled Masakali 2.0. On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra shared the song on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Seal it with love and your Masakali indoors!". The music video, is a remake of the popular 2009 track Masakali from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Delhi 6. Composed by AR Rahman, sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song was picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

The music video starts with Tara and Sidharth stuck inside a house and dancing to the song. Masakali 2.0 song.

While the original had a certain old world charm about it, the remake seems to have a slightly contemporary touch to it - it has been shot in a room i and is all about Sidharth and Tara's chemistry.

Watch Masakali 2.0 song featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria here:

Watch Sonam Kapoor's Masakali from Delhi-6

Sidharth said Masakali 2.0 is relevant today, when everyone is under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.“We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti,” Mumbai Mirror quoted the actor as saying.

Tara said she had shot the song rehearsing only once. “It’s such a catchy song despite being a mid-tempo tune. Bhushanji and Tanishk have reimagined the 2.0 version beautifully while Tulsi and Sachet have given it a fun, sexy spin, which I love,” she added.

