Image Source : INSTA/TARA SUTARIA Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria recreate AR Rahman's Delhi-6 number, see teaser and poster

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are all set to be seen together in a music video titled, Masakali 2.0, which is a recreated version of the much popular song Masakali from Rakeysh Om Prakash's Delhi 6, starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. The poster and teaser are now out, and we must say Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria will surely leave your hearts racing. Titled Masakali 2.0, we see the sizzling chemistry of the duo in the teaser and the new tune grabs our attention right from its beat. The song is crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The original track was composed by AR Rahman and was sung by Mohit Chauhan.

Taking to Instagram, Tara Sutaria shared Masakali 2.0 teaser and wrote, "Back with my Raghu and this time being his Masakali! Teaser out now

In a recent interview, Sidharth Malhotra expressed that the song is relevant in today. “We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti,” he said. They could rehearse the song just once but the shoot went off rather smooth.

The stars shared the song's poster on Instagram and wrote, "This lockdown, let love take over your feed and playlist!" They also announced that the song will be releasing on April 8, Wednesday. Directed by Adil Shaikh, and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, Masakali 2.0 will be a breath of fresh air amid no new releases from the entertainment industry in the past few weeks.

Tara further revealed, “It was a breeze. It’s such a catchy song despite being a mid tempo tune.” No doubt Sid and Tara share a great chemistry on screen. The two were seen together in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan.