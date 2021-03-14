Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Marjaneya: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla can't keep calm as they release new poster

Bigg Boss 14 power couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to come together in a music video, Marjaneya which will release on March 18. As just four days are left for the big release the couple cannot keep calm. Both Rubina and Abhinav took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the second poster of their music video.

Rubina Dilaik shared the poster and wrote, "Can't Keep Calm #marjaneya (sic)."

Abhinav also shared the same poster. He captioned it, "Few days to go and here is our second poster of ‘Marjaneya’ (sic)."

The couple is looking adorable as Rubina can be seen pulling Abhinav's ear in the latest poster. Both Abhinav and Rubina are dressed in vibrant colours. Earlier, the couple shared the first poster of Marjaneya. Rubina shared the first-look poster on Instagram and wrote, "Super excited to announce our #first feat @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar ‘s #marjaneya (sic)."

Rubina and Abhinav, who were in Chandigarh for the past few days, returned to Mumbai on Saturday. The couple was clicked at the airport last night. Rubina also shared a photo with Abhinav from their flight. She captioned it, "Us ..... miles to go @ashukla09 (sic)."

The video marks Rubina-Abhinav's first collaboration with singer Neha Kakkar. Earlier, Abhinav and Rubina together participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and the 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress walked away with the trophy a few weeks back. They tied the knot on June 21, 2018.