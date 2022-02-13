Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAHESHBABU Mahesh Babu's romantic song 'Kalaavathi' from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is treat for lovers ahead Valentine's Day

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set for his next release, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The makers of the film unveiled the official music video of the song 'Kalaavathi', on Sunday. The first single from the film has been unveiled as Valentine's Day special. The song is dreamy and has been beautifully choreographed. The actor took to his Instagram and posted the poster of the music video while captioning it as "#Kalaavathi is here!! Definitely one of my favourites!"

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who is paired opposite him in the film and who looked like a dream in the song, too posted on her Instagram story about the same. Have a look at their posts here:

The music has been composed by S Thaman and sung by Sid Sriram. Ananta Sriram has penned the lyrics of the song. The song features Mahesh and Keerthy in a foreign location, with Mahesh grooving effortlessly, while Keerthy looks magical. Their adorable chemistry added extra glamour to the song. The song also featured Thaman, Sid Sriram and the musical troupe in traditional getups.

The film has been directed by Parasuram. It has been jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata' is slated for a summer release on May 12th, 202