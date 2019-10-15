Arijit Singh redefines romance in Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy's Made In China song Valam

Image Source : YOUTUBE Made In China song Valam: Arijit Singh redefines romance

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s upcoming film Made In China will hit the theatres on October 25. The film has already attracted a lot of attention after its trailer hit the internet. Now, the makers have left the viewers even more excited for the film as they unveiled a new romantic track sung by Arijit Singh.

Sharing the song, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “It's time to fall in love all over again with the magic of #Valam”

The makers have called it the romantic track of the year and rightfully so. The soulful voice of Arijit Singh has added the perfect flavour of romance to the song. Rajkummar and Mouni complement the romantic track with their presence.

Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Made in China is a story of an entrepreneur who aspires to make it big at all costs.

