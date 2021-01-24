Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LUCKYALI Lucky Ali treats fans with unplugged rendition of 'Sayyaah.' Watch video

Lucky Ali, a name that became one of the top trends last year. The reason is his song 'O Sanam' that probably made its place in everyone's playlist. Well, the singer left his fans jump in excitement as he released his latest song titled 'Sayyaah unplugged' during the early hours today. For those unversed, the track happens to be a reprised and fresh rendition of his previously released song of the same name. Besides the new rendition, the video of the song is also quite appealing as it captures some of the scenic and picturesque shots of Goa and its beaches.

The announcement of the same was made by Lucky himself on his Instagram where he shared a poster alongside caption reading, "Last year was a rollercoaster for all of us in many different ways and I'm so grateful for the love and support you all have given us We had recently shot a beautiful unplugged version of my song Sayyaah in Goa. The full song will be premiering on Saturday 23/1/2021 on YouTube . It's been quite a journey and I'm so blessed to go through it with all of you."

The video of the song sees Ali seated and singing at a stage while his band members sit beside him and create magic with their musical instruments. As per the YouTube description of the song, the video is "live, raw, unplugged."

The original 'Sayyaah' song was released in 2011 and was a part of his album 'Raasta Man'.

Earlier last month, a soulful rendition of Lucky Ali's 'O Sanam' had gone viral on social media where he was seen performing an impromptu gig at a cafe in Goa. 'O Sanam' is one of the many classics by Ali that are still loved throughout the country. The song featured in Ali's debut album titled 'Sunoh'.

-With ANI inputs