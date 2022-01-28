Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NETFLIX Looop Lapeta title track out: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin's song laced with thrills & quirks

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin's comedy thriller 'Looop Lapeta' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, the film follows an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend (Taapsee Pannu) is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend (Tahir Raj Bhasin). After the massive appreciation, the trailer of the film received, the makers on Friday (January 28) released the title track of the film.

The electronically programmed song features dubstep and percussion spectrum exuding a sense of thrill. The song, crooned by Jay Anand and Sidhant Mago, is composed by Sidhant and Mayank Mehra (Mikelal). Sidhant has also penned the lyrics of the song. The visuals of the song boast innovative camerawork and its progressive and new-age edit. The visuals have intercut of Taapsee and Tahir's characters dancing to the tune of the song in B - roll.

Earlier, the makers had dropped the trailer of the film which was well received by both the audience and the critics alike. Dropping the trailer, which introduced us to Taapsee's character Savi and her lover Satya (Tahir), the actress wrote, "50 lakh 50 min Can Savi save Satya in time? @tahirrajbhasin. Looop Lapeta, a Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production , directed by @bhatiaaakash , coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix. #LooopLapeta."

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles, 'Looop Lapeta' is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Tykwer's German experimental thriller 'Run Lola Run'. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment & Aayush Maheshwari, 'Looop Lapeta' is the feature film debut of the renowned ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia.

The film is all set to premiere on February 4 on Netflix.

-with IANS inputs