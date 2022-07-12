Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHARMAPRODUCTIONS Liger song 'Akdi Pakdi' OUT: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday showcase dancing prowess in the first track

'Akdi Pakdi', the first song from the much-anticipated pan-India film 'Liger', starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda, was unveiled on Monday. Vijay took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans by writing, "The HYYYYYPEE. You guys are nuttsss. The Blockbuster Mass Track of the year #AkdiPakdi is now yours. Join the hype - do the #LigerMassStep"

The song is an upbeat track with impressive dancing prowess shown by the leading duo. Its video begins with Vijay and Ananya riding a bike while she lies on the fuel tank. Soon after, Ananya blows a kiss at Vijay, the beat drops and the scene changes.

Vijay was dressed in a rugged avatar, his hair unkempt, while Ananya looked quite glamorous wearing an all-black blouse and Patiala.

'Liger' marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film. The makers of the film also unveiled a poster of the lead actor Vijay who is standing naked with a bouquet of red roses in his hand. The poster got viral on social media and fans appreciated the 'Arjun Reddy' actor for his transformation.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar 'Liger' is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.