Lehra Do song teaser from 83 out: Ranveer Singh starrer bound to stir emotions

After treating the audience with an exhilarating trailer, the makers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' have released the teaser of their first song titled 'Lehra Do'. The 35-second teaser features a mix of dressing room nervous energy, on field action with Ranveer's cracker of a shot and celebrations. Crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by prolific composer Pritam, 'Lehra Do' is a soulful song that is bound to stir emotions as it presents an insight into the emotional rollercoaster ride of the Indian cricket team's journey during the historic 1983 World Cup victory.

'83' which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, documents India's 1983 World Cup win. In addition, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. The recently-released 83 trailer garnered a lot of love from the audience. Within a span of 24 hours, the trailer created a history by becoming the first Hindi film trailer to cross 50 million views. An excited Ranveer, on Wednesday shared a 'thank you' note for everyone who showered love and praises.

Taking to his Instagram handle and shared the note, Ranveer wrote, "Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press...people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie's trailer and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie- it's a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all!! It's about the great achievement of the Indian cricket team of 1983 -- 'Kapil's Devils' ! These men are legends and it's an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen."

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

The film, jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment, is directed by Kabir Khan and is arriving in theatres on December 24.

