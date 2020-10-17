Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani's Burj Khalifa song to be out tomorrow

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all set to treat the fans with the first song from their upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb tomorrow. Titled, Burj Khalifa, the song featured in the trailer of the film that released a few days ago and left the fans excited. It is said that Akshay Kumar wanted a grand launch for this song but the COVID19 pandemic played a spoilsport. Taking to his social media, the superstar announced the release of the song and wrote, "Get ready for the first and biggest party anthem of the year tomorrow, #BurjKhalifa Song out tomorrow.

"

Akshay also shared a teaser video of the song. On the other hand, Kiara Advani wrote, "SONG OUT TOMORROW!"

Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of director Raghava Lawrence's Tamil film Kanchana. While earlier it was said to be titled Kanchana in Hindi as well, the makers changed it to Laxmmi Bomb. Recently, Raghava Lawrence revealed why the film's title was changed from the original title 'Kanchana' and said that the film is a firecracker and needs to resonate with the Hindi audience.

On being asked about the reason behind changing the title for the Hindi remake of his Tamil film Kanchana, Lawrence said, "Our Tamil film was named after the main lead character Kanchana. Kanchana means 'gold' which is a form of Lakshmi. Earlier I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi." "By god's grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly," he added.

The filmmaker further talked about why he chose to film a story that emphasises on the transgender community. To which he responded saying, "I run a trust and a few transgenders approached my trust for help. When I heard their story, I felt like I wanted to tell their story to everyone through the character called Laxmi in this movie. After watching the film audiences will know what I am talking about."

Last week, the 'Khiladi' actor shared the trailer of 'Laxmmi Bomb' Akshay is playing the characters of 'Asif' and 'Laxmmi', one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge. The character of 'Asif' does not believe in ghosts as a dialogue confirms-- "Jis din sach mein mere samne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiya pehn lunga. (The day a ghost appears before me in reality, I swear by my mother that I will wear bangles)." Later in the trailer, he is seen admiring his hands full of red bangles, while the same dialogue can be heard in the background. As the trailer moves forward, the carpet of both comedy and horror rolls out in snippets.

