Latin Grammy-winning singer Marilia Mendonca dies in Brazil plane crash

Singer Marilia Mendonca has passed away in a plane crash. The 26-year-old Brazilian singer was killed when the small plane she was travelling in crashed in Minas Gerais state, reported Deadline. Four other people were also killed in the unfortunate incident. As per the publication, Mendonca was travelling to a concert at the time of the crash. According to CNN Brasil. Mendonça, 26, is survived by her 1-year-old son.

On Friday, Mendonca even posted a video on her Instagram account showing her walking toward the plane, guitar case in hand.

The news of sudden death of the charismatic Latin Grammy winner, known as 'the Boss' to her millions of fans has come as a shock. They took to twitter to pay their condolences. Prominent football star Neymar, came forward to pay his tribute to the singer. "Me recuso acreditar, me recuso (I refuse to believe, I refuse)," he tweeted.

Her album 'Em Todos os Cantos' won the 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album. She was nominated for the same award this year for her album 'Patroas'.

