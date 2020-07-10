Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TONYKAKKAR Kurta Pajama First Look Out: Shehnaaz Gill, Tony Kakkar's poster will leave you excited for their song

Ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has been winning our hearts with her simplicity and adorable nature. After the show, her appearance in two music video albums left fans wanting to see her more. And the good news came in the form of her collaboration with popular singer Tony Kakkar. It all came to light when a TikTok video of the two of them went viral on the internet in which they were seen grooving to a popular song. This left fans wondering if they were coming up together for a new project which came true when the singer took to his Instagram story and announced the arrival of the first look poster of their new song 'Kurta Pajama' on July 10. Ever since hashtag #KurtaPajamaFirstLook has been trending on the top on Twitter with fans expressing their desire to see them soon. Their poster also reveals the release date of the song which happens to be July 17th.

Tony took to Instagram and shared the poster and wrote, "#KurtaPajama ft. @shehnaazgill Releasing on 17th July." While Shehnaaz wrote, "Very excited to present the poster of my music video with Tony Kakkar ! #KurtaPajama out on 17th July on @desimusicfactory."

He previously announced the arrival of the poster at 5 PM and wrote, "Hey guys at 5 PM we are revealing the first looks poster of #KurtaPajama with @shehnaazgill" followed with a heart emoticon.

First look poster of @TonyKakkar 's latest song #kurtapajama featuring @ishehnaaz_gill will be out on 10th July — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) July 8, 2020

Shehnaaz thanked everyone and wrote, "You guys never fail to amaze me! Thank you making the announcement trend... #KurtaPajama @TonyKakkar."

You guys never fail to amaze me! Thank you making the announcement trend... #KurtaPajama ♥️ @TonyKakkar — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 8, 2020

Watch the TikTok video that made everyone crazy:

Talking about the song, Spotboye said, "Shehnaaz who is currently staying in Mumbai drove to Pune for the shoot of the song. It was shot two days back at a campus with all permissions. It’s a song with Tony Kakkar which was discussed during the lockdown."

Have a look at the excitement of the fans on Twitter here:

Fanmade poster of #KurtaPajama by @Abhii_Speaks<3



Can't wait for Shehaaz and Tony's Collab!!



Original poster will be out on 10 july, till then enjoy this:)



Are you excited for seeing original first look? #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/lEJsV2UTSV — Shehnaaz Slays✨ (@FanShehnaaz) July 8, 2020

A beautiful girl uses her lips for truth, her voice for kindness, her hand for charity, her heart for love ,



For those who don't like her , she uses prayer#ShehnaazGill#KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/tWENnliEAC — 🌈🌈 & ⭐️🌟 (@iamsrxx) July 8, 2020

Wow i'm excited for this collab!



Let's make it number one in trending list#KurtaPajamaFirstLook — 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝘆𝗮♡ (@AnayaTheBadGirl) July 10, 2020

I just hope this song really become a huge hit <3#KurtaPajamaFirstLook — Shru (@SanaShruuu) July 10, 2020

240k people trending #KurtaPajamaFirstLook and it's on no 1 in trending list Clapping hands signClapping hands sign @ishehnaaz_gill

all the best. pic.twitter.com/20mEC1xUTR — saeed_khan (@saeedkh03902884) July 10, 2020

Talking about Shehnaaz's music videos, she made her debut through her Punjabi song 'Veham.' After the reality show, she was seen in Darshan Raval's song 'Bhula Dunga' opposite her housemate Sidharth Shukla. Not only this, but she was also a part of Jassie Gill's song Keh Gayi Sorry. Watch her three songs here:

