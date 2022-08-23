KK Birth Anniversary: What happened at the Singer’s last concert in Kolkata?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOURBOYAVI_, RABISANKARRANA297 Glimpse from KK's last performance in Kolkata

KK Birth Anniversary: Today is the birth anniversary of the great singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. He died on May 31st this year in Kolkata due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The tragic occurrence shocked the nation.

On Tuesday, May 31st, KK was giving a live performance at South Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium. The artist sang several songs and had the crowd humming his soulful renditions of "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai," "Pal," "Yaaron," and other songs. Following the show, the 53-year-old musician got into his car and was driven back to his hotel, where he collapsed due to uneasiness. The singer was then transferred to CMRI Hospital, where he was later declared dead. The preliminary findings of KK's post-mortem revealed that he died as a result of a heart attack.

During the show, KK remained on stage at the Nazrul Mancha for about two hours. In a viral video, KK was seen wiping sweat and leaving for brief rest. He was also seen complaining about the non-functional AC.

According to reports, the singer's autopsy revealed that in addition to tiny blockages in numerous other arteries and sub-arteries, his left major coronary artery was 80% blocked. Aside from that, the musician was said to have had severe kidney and liver problems.

Glimpses from his last concert went viral on the internet, with fans remembering their teenage idol. The singer's tragic death sparked discussion on the internet. Ironically, the song Pal, which was his breakthrough single in 1999, was the last one he sang at his final concert in the West Bengal capital. Fans mourned the loss of their favourite musician, saying it was the 'end of an era.'

KK was a vocalist whose songs had universal appeal. While he is no longer with us, his soulful melodies will live on forever.

DON'T MISS

Thor Love and Thunder on OTT: When and Where to watch, Review, Trailer of Chris Hemsworth's film

Author Nilakshi Garg is ready with two short films - I Need Space and Chai Patti

Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor party hard in Mumbai; their viral photos set internet on fire

Latest Entertainment News