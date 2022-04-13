KGF: Chapter 2's song 'Sulthan' shows actor Yash's charm and allure | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NANAVANTHAN KGF: Chapter 2's song 'Sulthan' is out

Fans have been eagerly waiting for actor Yash's film KGF: Chapter 2 o hit the screens on April 14. Ahead of the grand premiere, the makers of the film left the fans excited with the release of the song 'Sulthan'. The song is a euphony to ears. Yash’s charm and allure have taken over the song and the film. The fast paced track infuses energy!

The music released on Tuesday, just a day ahead of the release of the film. The songs for the film have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and it is believed that KGF:Chapter 2 has a well-crafted playlist.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.