Kesariya's Telugu version Kumkumala out: Alia-Ranbir's chemistry in Brahmastra's new visuals impress fans

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Hindi song 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra' is always going to be special as it was shared by their dear friend and director Ayan Mukerji as a token of love ahead of their wedding. Now after almost more than a month later, the makers unveiled the Telugu version of the song. The new teaser in Telugu is titled 'Kumkumala' and features a few seconds of additional footage in the beginning that the audience has not seen yet.

Sharing the link of the video, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, #Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala. Enjoy the teaser you have loved so much, in Telugu, with love and pride. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th."

The Telugu version is sung by Sid Sriram. On the other hand, Arijit Singh has lent his vocals to the Hindi track. In both the clips, Alia and Ranbir are seen romancing each other. The music video was shot in Varanasi in March. Ayan shared the Hindi version with a heartfelt message. "For Ranbir and For Alia! Ayan wrote as he began his post, and confirmed their wedding by writing, "And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon !"

"Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!" he wrote.

"Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever! #loveisthelight," he added wishing the couple on their new beginning.

About Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji-directed superhero adventure, Brahmastra, is billed as the first part in a trilogy. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest Isha who supports him in his quest for the all-powerful Brahmastra. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios.

The film was slated to hit the theatres in December last year, however, the film got delayed and was then speculated to hit the theatres in summer 2020. It was announced that Brahmastra will hit the theatres on December 4 this year. The lead actors had announced the same with a video, however, it was delayed again.