Karwa Chauth 2022: Add romance to your festivities with these 5 soulful Bollywood songs

Karwa Chauth in Bollywood movies is celebrated with great fervour and joy. Dressed in traditional outfits, actors and actresses portray an image of a typical married couple. Actresses act as married women who fast for their husbands to receive blessings from Lord Shiva and Parvati. Many Bollywood songs have also been made to send messages to people about love, happiness, and peace. With the melodious voices of singers and heart-touching lyrics, these songs bring out harmonious tunes that act as a strong connection for harmonious musical bonds.

Karwa Chauth is here and like always everyone is excited to celebrate the festival. From wearing traditional attires with accessories to enjoying eating sargi, married women leave no stone unturned to enjoy this festival by fasting. To add more romance to your life, we bring to you five Bollywood songs that can add happiness to your day.

1. Chaand sifarish- Fanaa (2006)

Song: Chand Sifarish

Singers: Shaan, Kailash Kher

Music: Jatin-Lalit

Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi

Starring: Aamir Khan, Kajol

Director: Kunal Kohli

Producer: Aditya Chopra

Music: Jatin-Lalit

Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi

2. Chand Chhupa Badal Mein

Song - Chand Chhupa

Movie - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Singer - Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

Lyricist - Mehboob

Music Director - Ismail Darbar

Artists - Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai

Music on - T-Series

3. Bole Chudiyan

Movie- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Singer- Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy

Lyrics - Sameer Anjaan Music - Jatin - Lalit Director - Karan Johar Studio

Dharma Productions Producer- Yash Johar Music Label - Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd.

4. Aaja Aaja Mere Ranjhna

Movie/album: Dulha Mil Gaya (2010)

Singers: Anushka Manchanda, Swananda

Song Lyricists: Mudassar Aziz

Music Composer: Lalit Pandit, Pritam Chakraborty

Music Director: Lalit Pandit, Pritam Chakraborty

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Music Label: Eros Entertainment

5. Jalte Diye

Movie: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Singer: Anwesshaa, Vineet Singh, Harshdeep Kaur, Shabab, Sabri, Chorus

Music: Himesh Reshammiya

Lyrics: Irshad Kaamil

Music Label: T-SERIES

Don't miss these songs and celebrate this day with a smile on your face.

