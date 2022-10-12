Karwa Chauth 2022: Add romance to your festivities with these 5 soulful Bollywood songs

Karwa Chauth in Bollywood movies is celebrated with great fervour and joy. Dressed in traditional outfits, actors and actresses portray an image of a typical married couple. Actresses act as married women who fast for their husbands to receive blessings from Lord Shiva and Parvati. Many Bollywood songs have also been made to send messages to people about love, happiness, and peace. With the melodious voices of singers and heart-touching lyrics, these songs bring out harmonious tunes that act as a strong connection for harmonious musical bonds.
Karwa Chauth is here and like always everyone is excited to celebrate the festival. From wearing traditional attires with accessories to enjoying eating sargi, married women leave no stone unturned to enjoy this festival by fasting. To add more romance to your life, we bring to you five Bollywood songs that can add happiness to your day.
1. Chaand sifarish- Fanaa (2006)
Song: Chand Sifarish
Singers: Shaan, Kailash Kher
Music: Jatin-Lalit
Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi
Starring: Aamir Khan, Kajol
Director: Kunal Kohli
Producer: Aditya Chopra
2. Chand Chhupa Badal Mein
Song - Chand Chhupa
Movie - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Singer - Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik
Lyricist - Mehboob
Music Director - Ismail Darbar
Artists - Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai
Music on - T-Series
3. Bole Chudiyan
Movie- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Singer- Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy
Lyrics - Sameer Anjaan Music - Jatin - Lalit Director - Karan Johar Studio
Dharma Productions Producer- Yash Johar Music Label - Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd.
4. Aaja Aaja Mere Ranjhna
Movie/album: Dulha Mil Gaya (2010)
Singers: Anushka Manchanda, Swananda
Song Lyricists: Mudassar Aziz
Music Composer: Lalit Pandit, Pritam Chakraborty
Music Director: Lalit Pandit, Pritam Chakraborty
Director: Mudassar Aziz
Music Label: Eros Entertainment
5. Jalte Diye
Movie: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Singer: Anwesshaa, Vineet Singh, Harshdeep Kaur, Shabab, Sabri, Chorus
Music: Himesh Reshammiya
Lyrics: Irshad Kaamil
Music Label: T-SERIES
Don't miss these songs and celebrate this day with a smile on your face.
