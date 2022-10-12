Wednesday, October 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Music
  5. Karwa Chauth 2022: Add romance to your festivities with these 5 soulful Bollywood songs

Karwa Chauth 2022: Add romance to your festivities with these 5 soulful Bollywood songs

Karwa Chauth is the most auspicious day when all married women fast for their husbands and take blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. To make it more pleasant and cheerful, we bring to you 5 Bollywood songs that will help to change your mood.

Disha Sharma Written By: Disha Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2022 15:46 IST
Karwa Chauth 2022, Bollywood songs, Hindi songs
Image Source : YOUTUBE Karwa Chauth 2022: Check 5 Bollywood songs

Karwa Chauth in Bollywood movies is celebrated with great fervour and joy. Dressed in traditional outfits, actors and actresses portray an image of a typical married couple. Actresses act as married women who fast for their husbands to receive blessings from Lord Shiva and Parvati. Many Bollywood songs have also been made to send messages to people about love, happiness, and peace. With the melodious voices of singers and heart-touching lyrics, these songs bring out harmonious tunes that act as a strong connection for harmonious musical bonds.

Karwa Chauth is here and like always everyone is excited to celebrate the festival. From wearing traditional attires with accessories to enjoying eating sargi, married women leave no stone unturned to enjoy this festival by fasting. To add more romance to your life, we bring to you five Bollywood songs that can add happiness to your day.

1. Chaand sifarish- Fanaa (2006)

Song: Chand Sifarish

Singers: Shaan, Kailash Kher
Music: Jatin-Lalit
Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi
Starring: Aamir Khan, Kajol
Director: Kunal Kohli
Producer: Aditya Chopra
Music: Jatin-Lalit
Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi

2. Chand Chhupa Badal Mein

Song - Chand Chhupa
Movie - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Singer - Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik
Lyricist - Mehboob
Music Director - Ismail Darbar
Artists - Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai
Music on - T-Series

3.  Bole Chudiyan

Movie- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 
Singer- Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy 
Lyrics - Sameer Anjaan Music - Jatin - Lalit Director - Karan Johar Studio  
Dharma Productions Producer- Yash Johar Music Label - Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. 

4. Aaja Aaja Mere Ranjhna

Movie/album: Dulha Mil Gaya (2010)
Singers: Anushka Manchanda, Swananda
Song Lyricists: Mudassar Aziz
Music Composer: Lalit Pandit, Pritam Chakraborty
Music Director: Lalit Pandit, Pritam Chakraborty
Director: Mudassar Aziz
Music Label: Eros Entertainment

5. Jalte Diye

Movie: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 
Singer: Anwesshaa, Vineet Singh, Harshdeep Kaur, Shabab, Sabri, Chorus
Music: Himesh Reshammiya 
Lyrics: Irshad Kaamil 
Music Label: T-SERIES

Don't miss these songs and celebrate this day with a smile on your face.

 

Also ReadKarwa Chauth 2022: Moon rise timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai; know city-wise sighting across India

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Music Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News