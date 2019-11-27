Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar will force you to hit the dance floor with Good Newwz song Chandigarh Mein

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Check out the new song of the upcoming film Good Newwz - Chandigarh Mein

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are back on the big screen together with their upcoming film Good Newwz. Just when they dropped the trailer of the comedy drama, fans went crazy about their chemistry. Now, the makers of the film unveiled the first song, Chandigarh Mein. The star cast of the film including Kareena, Akshay, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani arrived at Chandigarh University to release the first song.

Following Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, Dharma Production also released the audio of the song Chandigarh Mein before dropping the video. The teaser of the song has already buzz on social media. The actors also challenged their fans to send their videos doing the hook step of the song. Before making an appearance at the Chandigarh University, the makers released a video inviting fans to take part in the #ChandigarhStep. Watch the video here-

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reuniting for a film after their 2009 hit Kambakkht Ishq. Talking about his experience of working with Bebo, Akshay said in an interview, “Making movies with Bebo is like going on a wild picnic. She is fabulous at everything she does. Even when she goofs up, Kareena is enigmatic. With the sound of one clap, she switches from being a mummy, friend, and co-star to a professional queen of cinema. I know fans have been waiting for us to reunite, and nothing could be more perfect than this film for both of us, right now!”

Good Newwz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. This is Kareena's second film with Diljit, the two were seen in Udta Punjab. The film revolves around a story of a mix up of sperm at an IVF clinic between two couples with the same surname. Directed by Raj Mehta the film is set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page