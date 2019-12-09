Image Source : TWITTER Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's Maana Dil song from Good Newwz will touch your soul, watch

After Chandigarh Mein and Sauda Khara Khara, the third song from Good Newwz is now out. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan- Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh, Maana Dil song can surely be the love song of the year.

The song’s video opens with a scene between Akshay and Kareena Kapoor, who plays his wife in the film. The couple is fighting over their unborn child and how Akshay is feeling no attachment with the baby.The video shows the other couple--played by Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani--also struggling to come to terms with their pregnancy. There are flashback scenes of the couples from better times and when all was well

Good Newwz directed by Raj Mehta is a comedy of errors about two couples who opt for IVF to have children. However, the twist in the plot arises when the clinic mixes up the identity of both couples, resulting in the wrong husband’s sperm being used for the wrong wife. In case if you haven't watched the trailer of Good Newwz, watch it here