Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GOLDENDISC_EN K-pop group GOT7 ranked No.1 in global music charts with their full-member album 'GOT7'

K-pop band GOT7, comprising of JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, Yugyeom)'s new mini-album "GOT7" released on the 23rd has recently topped the iTunes album chart in 83 countries and regions, including Thailand, India, Brazil, Mexico, France, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Greece, Colombia, Indonesia, Turkey, and Vietnam.

With their much-awaited comeback in anticipation, the music video for their title song Nanana dropped and became an instant hit among the fans.

"NANAN" topped major domestic music charts and also global charts as soon as it was released, proving its solid global popularity, as per Global Economic.

The title song "NANANA" also ranked No.1 on the iTunes song chart in 57 countries, including Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal.

GOT7 has continued to show their global influence by dominating domestic and global music charts for every album they release since its debut. With the new mini-album, they have also proven their status as a global K-pop group.