K-Pop girl group New Jeans releases new song Cool With You

Netizens couldn’t hide their excitement as the music video for New Jeans‘ new song "Cool With You" was released, especially after ADOR announced cameos from two global stars!

ADOR dropped the music videos for the title track, Cool With You, by NewJeans. As said by NewJeans' agency, the two videos are exceptionally unique given the style of the K-pop girl group. New Jeans have always impressed the audience with their distinct approach to promoting albums and songs. The song Cool With You also stays true to its concept of delivering something new again. Giving off a similar energy that New Jeans gave off in Ditto, the girls are seen witnessing Jung Ho Yeon go through an emotional stage in Cool With You. Side B, which was named Cool With You and Get Up, the official music videos continued with the Side A videos, and Tony Leung made a cameo that gave a twist to Jung Ho Yeon's story. Netizens say this was one of the craziest moves made by the group, as they featured Jung Ho Yeon and Tony Leung on the same screen.

NewJeans will release their second mini album Get Up on July 21. This album contains six distinct songs, which have three title tracks Super Shy, ETA, and Cool With You. Super Shy has been doing wonders on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart, which was released on July 7 along with New Jeans. The group surprised fans with the performance of their song ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival), a song that is officially yet to be released.

Meanwhile, fans are induced with excitement given the music videos released and the performance of New Jeans' latest songs. The group will be celebrating its first debut anniversary on July 22. New Jeans' second extended play Get Up will be available with the songs Get Up, New Jeans, ASAP, Super Shy, and Cool With You on July 21, 2023.

