Jyotsana Haldkar to star in new romantic music video 'Bani Tu Mere Layi' with Mohd Sharia

Jyotsana Haldkar is currently gearing up for her upcoming music video titled 'Bani Tu Mere Layi,' in which she will share the screen with 'Badnaam Kar Diya' and 'Mulakaatein' fame actor Mohd Sharia. Fans are excited to see the two perform together and experience their crackling chemistry. The music video is directed by the well-known director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and sung by the talented Utkarsh Saxena. It will be dropped on the official YouTube channel of DS Creations Music in April 2023.

Made under the banner of Mad Motion Pictures, produced by Ashish Sharma and shot in Chandigarh, the music video is Jyotsana and Mohd Sharia's first collaboration.

Speaking about Jyotsana Haldkar, she has been an influencer in the fashion, lifestyle and entertainment fields and impressing the netizens with her work. She has gained millions of followers on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. She made her grand debut in the music video 'Aa Bhi Ja Sanam'; in which she was paired opposite Sameer Mark. Now she is looking forward to the release of her new track “Bani Tu Mere Layi”.

