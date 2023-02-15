John Legend Concert in India: Date, Venue, Ticket Price, Where to Book Tickets Online and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHNLEGEND John Legend Concert in India: Know all the details

John Legend Concert in India: American singer-record producer and EGOT inductee John Legend, is all set to perform in India. The singer will be performing in India for the first time and will also be collaborating with rapper Raja Kumari for the tour. Expressing his excitement to be performing for his Indian fans for the first time, John Legend said: "Music has the power of stirring people and inspiring change. It has the power to make a person see the light ahead and keep walking. I have always wanted to visit and bring my music to fans in India, a land reverberating with positivity and so much potential."

John Legend India Concert: Date and Venues

John Legend will perform in India on March 4 and 5 for an upcoming musical tour. The musical tour, organised by Walkers & Co., will be held in Gurugram and Mumbai. The tour will kick off in Mumbai on March 4, at the Jio World Centre, after which the duo will head to Gurugram on March 5 for an encore at A DOT by GNH.

John Legend India Concert: Where to Book Tickets Online

Grammy Award winning and Multi-Platinum artist John Legend and rap goddess & Grammy Nominated Raja Kumari will perform together. The tickets are available to be booked online or bought from BookMyShow from Rs 6,999 onwards.

Meanwhile, Raja Kumari recently collaborated with musician John Legend for a track called 'Keep Walking'. The duo co-curated a catchy anthem that is a rallying cry for those driven by self-belief to work for collective progress.

