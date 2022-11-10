Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
  5. Jigar Mulani’s new song 'Tu Hi Toh Hai' stars Sumedh Mudgalkar and Rhea Sharma

Jigar Mulani’s new song 'Tu Hi Toh Hai' stars Sumedh Mudgalkar and Rhea Sharma

Music director Jigar Mulani's song 'Tu Hi Toh Hai' is here starring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Rhea Sharma. Check out the details.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 20:40 IST
Jigar Mulani’s new song 'Tu Hi Toh Hai' is here
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jigar Mulani’s new song 'Tu Hi Toh Hai' is here

Renowned director Jigar Mulani. known for his work extensively with Darshan Raval, Sidharth Malhotra, Faisu 07, Amit Trivedi and many more, is all set to come back with another romantic melody. His directorial song 'Tu Hi Toh Hai' is here starring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Rhea Sharma. The song is a romantic melody sung by Abhi Dutt and Shambhavi Thakur. It will be releasing soon under the label of Blive music records.

Talking about his working experience with Sumedh and Rhea, director Mulani said, "It was amazing shooting with Sumedh and Rhea as they both are remarkable performers. The vibe of the song is melodious - romantic yet mesmerizing."

He feels grateful for his last song with Mohsin Khan and Priyanka Khera getting an overwhelming response from the audience. He said, "I'm really grateful to the audience for giving soo much love and praise. It was indeed lovely working with both of them. I promise to come up with more such great work. I'm very thankful to each and everyone."

