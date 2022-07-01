J-Hope new song MORE out: K-pop star breaks shackles of BTS to unleash darker side | Official Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BTSLYRICISTT Still of J Hope from new song MORE

J-Hope new song MORE out: The Official music video of J-Hope's first solo outing More has released. The K-pop star who is known for his association with BTS is seen in an absolutely new avatar in his solo song. Before releasing the song, J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok said that the album, 'Jack in the Box', represents his own musical personality and vision as an artist. It is clearly visible in the video of MORE. The visualisation of the song is much different from that of BTS.

In the video, J-Hope is seen trapped in office space, hospitals and music rooms. He is seen breaking free from them as the song progresses. The Korean star sings and dances as he narrates that he wants more to life. Lyrics of More is a mix of English and Korean. J-hope also posted a clip of the song on his verifies Instagram account sharing that the song is now out on youTube. Watch the official video of J-Hope's song MORE here:

Meanwhile, K-Pop superband BTS' member J-Hope is all set to unveil his maiden solo album 'Jack in the Box' on July 15. According to the official announcement, 'Jack in the Box' lends voice to J-Hope's aspirations to break the mould and grow further.

In making the announcement of solo projects earlier this month, J-Hope said he sees it as a healthy step. "I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again," he said. "I hope you don't see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way."

Talking about BTS, the group's new compilation album 'Proof' became their sixth album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart, despite the drama that accompanied its release. Four days before it dropped, the group announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers.

That news had little impact on the Army, however, as 'Proof' opened at No. 1 on the album chart (dated June 25), with the equivalent of 314,000 sales in the US, according to Billboard via Luminate.

A large part of that unit figure was motivated by CD album sales, which included an extra 13 tracks as opposed to the digital download and streaming album.

The album, released June 10, is a three-disc compilation with a large majority of its contents being previously released material.

