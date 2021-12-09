Jersey song Maiyya Mainu out: Romantic song showcases Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's beautiful chemistry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Jersey song Maiyya Mainu out: Romantic song showcases Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur beautiful chemistry

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is one of the most anticipated films slated to release in theatres on 31st December! Adding to all the anticipation surrounding the film, the makers unveiled another song from Jersey, Maiyya Mainu.' Composed by Sachet-Parampara, the track is a romantic number. It showcases the beautiful chemistry between Shahid and Mrunal Thakur. And fans cannot stop obsessing over this new hit number.

Speaking about the song, producer Aman Gill said, "Maiyya Mainu is a song that showcases the deep bonds between our protagonists played by Shahid and Mrunal! They've both done a brilliant job in the movie! Sachet-Parampara have composed the romantic song of the season and we hope you enjoy listening to it."

The first song of Jersey 'Mehram' was recently out. In a year that has been a roller-coaster of a ride for most, Mehram is the perfect anthem for the soul. The song sequence sees Shahid Kapoor manifest his desire of turning cricketer once again for the love of his son. The anthem is again sung by Sachet Tandon and composed by Sachet-Parampara. Lyrics are penned by Shailender Singh Sodhi, popularly known as Shellee.

Sharing the song on his Instagram account, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "#Mehram... the loving comforter. The heart of our film. Hope you feel the depth of its emotion. Presenting our first song from #Jersey. Releasing in theatres on 31st December 2021."

Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also directed the original Telugu Jersey and is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. The foot-tapping, powerful numbers by Sachet-Parampara are also sure to have you humming the Jersey tunes.