Jasmin Bhasin-Gurnazar Chattha starrer Punjabi song 'Tenu yaad karaan' out, Aly Goni goes 'UFFF'

'Bigg Boss 14' fame and actress Jasmin Bhasin features in the music video of the new Punjabi track "Tenu yaad karaan", which was released on Tuesday. The teaser of the song released on June 12. Set in a village in Punjab, the romantic track has been recorded in the voices of Gurnazar Chattha and Asees Kaur, on Gurnazar's lyrics and composition. The track features Jasmin and Gurnazar as a young couple in love.

The video is about romance blooming between a young boy and a girl at a Punjabi wedding. The Naagin 3 actress shared a short clip from the music video on Instagram and informed her fans that the song is out. She wrote, "And it’s out now!! Need your love and blessings."

Talking about her song and pairing with the singer, Jasmin said "Gurnazar is an extremely soft-spoken person and very sweet. I think I definitely found a friend in him and it didn't feel that I was meeting him for the first time for the shoot. It was such a comfortable atmosphere on the set. Now, whenever I am in Punjab, I can bother Gurnazar and hang out with him!"

On the other hand, Gurnazar described Jasmin as a fantastic actress. "She is a fantastic actress and an amazing human being on and off screen. I just loved working with her. I can safely call Jasmin my best co-star," the singer said.

Actor and Jasmin's close friend Aly Goni took to Twitter to appreciate her new music video. He loved the actress in patiala suit. "Beautiful song Heart exclamation @jasminbhasin u look so pretty...specially in patiala suit ...ufff ...aur @AseesKaur & @gurnazarchattha ki khoobsoorat awaaz," wrote Aly.

Jasmin recently featured in music videos like "Tu bhi sataya jayega" and "Paani di gal".