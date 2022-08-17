Janmashtami 2022: 5 Bollywood songs to celebrate Lord Krishna janmotsav

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KRISHNAVIBRATI1 Krishna Janmashtami

Janmashtami 2022: As the auspicious occasion of Lord Krishna’s birth is celebrated across the country, people enjoy the joyous occasion by preparing a lot of things for the most loved deity. They prepare his favourite food and dance to songs dedicated to him. If you are looking for a list of songs to make your celebration more amazing, then check the list here.

1. Go Go Govinda- Oh My God!

A fun-filled song from the film Oh My God featuring Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha should be on your Janmashtami’s playlist.

2. Maiyya Yashoda- Hum Saath Saath Hain

‘Maiyya Yashoda’ from ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ is a beautiful song dedicated to Krishna’s mother about his funny tales that are pleasing to the ears. Add this song to your playlist and make your celebrations more happening.

3. Radha Kaise Na Jale- Lagaan

Fun banter between Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, just like Krishna and Radha is portrayed in the song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’. Krishna Janmashtami is not complete without listening to this song from the film ‘Lagaan’

4. Radhe Radhe- Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s song ‘Radhe Radhe’ is one of the latest Bollywood tracks dedicated to Lord Krishna. The song’s setting is similar to Gokul, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Don’t forget to add this song to your Janmashtami playlist.

5. Wo Kisna Hai- Kisna

One of the most melodious songs that you can add to your playlist this Krishna Janmashtami is ‘Woh Kisna Hai’. The song features Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani.

