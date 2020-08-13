Image Source : PR Janhvi Kapoor exudes confidence as IAF pilot in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl new song Asmaan Di Pari

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is gaining applause from everyone for her impressive performance in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film released on Netflix on August 12 and has been getting great responses from audiences as well as the critics. And now the makers have surprised the fans by releasing the video of the soulful song titled 'Asmaan Di Pari' on Thursday. The song depicts the actress as the IAF officer all happy and confident as she gets the wind beneath her wings. This song is crooned by Jyoti Nooran and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. While the music is composed by Amit Trivedi. This song is getting excellent response and everyone is praising not just the music but also the cheerful lyrics.

The film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life story of first woman flying officer Gunjan Saxena who became a combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. The biopic was earlier slated to release on April 24 but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, its release date got postponed.

Watch 'Asmaan Di Pari' song here:

Talking about the film, Janhvi said, "It is an important story and it should reach people. I think it is a story of hope. This story, meeting Gunjan ma’am and spending time with her, has reinstated my belief in myself. I hope it impacts people the way it impacted me."

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by debutant filmmaker Sharan Sharma and co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Manav Vij in crucial roles. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and presented by Zee Studios.

