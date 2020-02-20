Image Source : TWITTER Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan motivates in Angrezi Medium first song song Ek Zindagi

Irrfan Khan’s comeback film Angrezi Medium is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The actor will be seen on the big screen after 2018’s Karwaan as he was undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London. Now that the film is ready to hit the theaters, makers have unveiled the first song called Ek Zindagi which is set to motivate the students preparing for exams.

Sung by Tanishkaa Sanghvi, Sachin – Jigar, the song Ek Zindagi shows Irrfan Khan doing his best as a father to provide a good education to his daughter played by actress Radhika Madan. The song also highlights how Radhika works hard to ensure that she fulfil her dream of going to London for college. Watch eth song here-

The makers had already released the trailer of the film which received love in abundance on the very same day. Not just fans but Bollywood celebrities also showered love on the actor and expressed their excitement of having Irrfan back on eth big screen.

After the trailer of the film surfaced the internet, Irrfan took to Twitter to share a note with his fans about his absence from the Angrezi Medium promotions. He wrote, "We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh! Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me."

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

Replying to the line, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you." Retweeting Hrithik's post, Shahid Kapoor wrote: "Waiting for you too @irrfank". Varun Dhawan tweeted: "This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir and we are waiting for u." Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted: "Irrfan bhai aap kamaal ho. Keep inspiring!"

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 20.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page