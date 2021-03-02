Image Source : FILEIMAGES International Women's Day 2021: Patakha Guddi to Masakali, 10 songs that are must-have on your playlist

International Women's Day 2021: It's that time of the year when people all over the globe thanks the women in the life-- be it their mother, sister, wife, girlfriend, aunt, etc. The day is widely recognized as a unique way to empower the ladies and focus on ambitions such as gender balance across the world, creating opportunity to recognize SHEroes throughout history who took bold steps to break through barriers. Like every year, this year too March 8 will mark the celebration of International Women's Day. While the world has already started celebrating the achievements of women, here we bring to you 10 Bollywood songs that should definitely be on your playlist this time!

1. Patakha Guddi – Highway

2. Hum To Aise Hain Bhaiya – Laaga Chunari Mein Daag

3. PINK Anthem – Pink

4. O Womaniya – Gangs of Wasseypur

5. Jeete Hain Chal – Neerja

6. Jugni – Queen

7. Main Kaun Hoon – Secret Superstar

8. Hum Toh Bhai Jaise Hain -- Veer Zara

9. Kudi Nu Nachne De -- Angrezi Medium

10. Mardaani Anthem – Rani Mukerji