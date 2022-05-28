Indian Idol 12 fame Mohd Danish to release new song 'Habibi' with Faiz Qureshi and Parikshit Gosain

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHMDANISH Indian Idol 12 fame Mohd Danish to release new song

Mohd Danish, who shot to fame after his run on Indian Idol's season 12, has recorded and shot the music video for his latest track - Habibi. The song is projected to be the singer's biggest single yet, and boasts the makers Faiz Qureshi and Parikshit Gosain in the credits. Pawan Chawla has produced the track and the lyrics have been penned by Dr Shabab Alam. Indian Idol's Syali Kamble has also lent her voice on Habibi.

Habibi hosts an interesting mix of Indo-Arabic influences. Inspired by the nation's Mughal Heritage, this influence is fully captured in the Habibi music video that follows the story of royals in love.

Director Manjeet Singh Ghodiwal, Done line production work Goldy Sahani and a crew of over 150 people have worked endlessly behind the scenes to bring the music video to life. Makers Faiz Qureshi and Parikshit Gosain wanted to adhere to pandemic protocols and to ensure everyone's safety to shoot the music video in Bikaner instead of risking international travel by flying out the big crew to Dubai.

The music video shoot spanned three days and features a life size set of Dubai. Priyanka Rajpoot has been cast alongside Mohd Danish in the lead role. Opposite them, Kamal Sachdeva can be seen portraying the antagonist. A slew of international dancers have been featured alongside Indian dancers in the music video.

Since wrapping up the music video shoot, Danish has been busy with his live shows. Currently he is in London for another show. Talking about the song, he comments, "I'm very excited for my fans to hear Habibi! Everyone has worked so hard to make the song and music video a reality and I cannot wait to put it out into the world. I'll be able to perform Habibi as soon as it is released, and it'll be so great to experience it live with my fans!".

Bollywood producer Faiz Qureshi also plan to produced two music videos with Mohd Danish in month of June, with his own firm that is Reddwings Productions. They will be coming out with the sad versions of the song,