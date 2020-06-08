IIFA to celebrate Indian party music on World Music Day

Image Source : INSTA IIFA

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will celebrate Indian party music with IIFA Stomp Online, on the occasion of World Music Day on June 21. It will feature performances by artistes like Sumit Sethi, Amann Nagpal, DJ Rink, DJ Shaan Gidwani and Akbar Sami.

This is in continuation of IIFA's initiative #IIFAHumSabSaathHain #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts - the digital concert series that was created to bring people across the world together and share the feeling of unity and solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

Get front-row access to IIFA’s one-of-a-kind party experience with IIFA STOMP - the biggest Bollywood DJ music festivals that was launched in 2014 and has been hosted annually in the cities that host the world’s most awaited Indian celebration IIFA Weekend and Awards. In continuation of the digital concert series, IIFA STOMP ONLINE gets bigger and better with a fabulous culmination featuring multi-talented Indian artists, singers and musicians: Sumit Sethi, Amann Nagpal, DJ Rink, DJ Shaan Gidwani, DJ Ravi Drums, Akbar Sami and many more.

The ultimate party starter on World Music Day, ‘IIFA STOMP ONLINE’ is all set to put the ‘House’ In House Party, a chance to be part of a global fest from the comfort of the homes of IIFA fans. Tune in as ‘IIFA STOMP ONLINE will turn your living rooms into a club for the biggest & best Bollywood virtual party on Sunday, 21 June from 7:30 Pm – 11:30 Pm (IST). ‘IIFA STOMP ONLINE’ seeks to unite the world in these challenging times, and deliver the message of staying strong together to overcome this situation. So put your worries aside and get ready to rejoice, celebrate and dance the night away with fans from across the world, bringing happiness and positivity to everyone.

"We aim to not only entertain audiences by providing access to their favourite artistes and performers in the comfort of their own homes but also represent and share the feeling of unity and solidarity, urging fans to stay at home and stay safe. What better time to celebrate Bollywood than World Music Day," said Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director- Wizcraft International.

(With IANS Inputs)

