Honsla Rakhi: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa shake a leg on latest song 'Chanel No 5'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJIT DOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa shake a leg on latest song 'Chanel No 5'

After teasing fans with intriguing posters and trailers, the makers of 'Honsla Rakh' have finally dropped the first groovy song titled 'Chanel No 5', which features all lead cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. ​Presented by Tips Punjabi, the fun track is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, the music is directed and composed by Intense and the lyrics are penned by Raj Ranjhod. In the track, the actors are all dressed in gorgeous Indian attire for an event. While Sonam looks stunning in a light pink lehenga, Shehnaaz looks super cute in a green-and-pink lehenga. Diljit looks dashing in a brown blazer and yellow turban.

Sharing a clip of the song on his Instagram handle, Diljit captioned the post, "5 Number Chanel Da... Aa Geya Gana @tipspunjabi Waleya de Channel Te.. #HonslaRakh Veere...15th October."

Honsla Rakh is set to hit the screens on October 15. There were reports that Shehnaaz Gill is set to return to the sets to shoot for a song for her Punjabi film. She was supposed to shoot the song in London with Diljit Dosanjh on September 15. However, Sidharth's death left her heartbroken. The producers claimed that they are willing to let the actress grieve and recover. Honsla Rakh Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Shehnaaz Gill's laughter ride is all about 'parenthood'

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer, with co-producer Daljit Thind.

Talking about the trailer of the movie. It opens with Diljit and Shehnaaz's scene itself. The duo can be seen enjoying a romantic date at a restaurant when they get disturbed by the noise of a crying baby. Soon, the Punjabi actress is seen with a baby bump. Shehnaaz says she loved him but in return, he got her pregnant. Watch the trailer here: