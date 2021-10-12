Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJIT DOSANJH Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa steal hearts in new song Lalkaare

Another song from the much-awaited 'Honsla Rakh' starring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa was finally released on Tuesday. The upbeat Punjabi number 'Lalkaare' is all about infectious dance moves and fun. The foot-tapping song has powerful thumkas by Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. Diljt’s chemistry with both Sonam and Shehnaaz is crackling. While Sonam looks stunning in corset top, Shehnaaz slayed in shimmery dress. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, the song has lyrics by Happy Raikoti and composition by Avvy Sra.

Sharing a clip of the song on his Instagram handle, Diljit captioned the post, "#HonslaRakh 3 DAYS TO GO..Karo ENJOY GANA Aa Geya. This FRIDAY."

Watch Lalkaare song featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa:

Meanwhile, Honsla Rakh is set to hit the screens on October 15. There were reports that Shehnaaz Gill is set to return to the sets to shoot for a song for her Punjabi film. She was supposed to shoot the song in London with Diljit Dosanjh on September 15. However, Sidharth's death left her heartbroken. The producers claimed that they are willing to let the actress grieve and recover. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer, with co-producer Daljit Thind. Honsla Rakhi: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa shake a leg on latest song 'Chanel No 5'

Talking about the trailer of the movie. It opens with Diljit and Shehnaaz's scene itself. The duo can be seen enjoying a romantic date at a restaurant when they get disturbed by the noise of a crying baby. Soon, the Punjabi actress is seen with a baby bump. Shehnaaz says she loved him but in return, he got her pregnant.

Watch the trailer here: